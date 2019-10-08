Bauchi PRP leaders visit Aminu Kano’s widow

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi state has donated cash and some household items to Hajiya Asma’u Aminu Kano, the wife of the founder of the party, late Malam Aminu Kano, at her residence in Unguwar Allura area in Bauchi town.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Barau Ningi, who led other party officials during the visit, said the visit was aimed at familiarizing themselves with her and seeking her blessings.

Ningi told the widow that the party has regards for her late husband being the founder of the party and political mentor, saying the late politician would forever be remembered by posterity in view of his contributions to the political development of the country.

“Late Aminu Kano was a political activist, peace builder and patriot whose contributions to the development of the nation can never be forgotten. We therefore deem it good to visit and greet you being a mother to all of us,” he said.

Responding, Hajiya Asma’u Aminu Kano appreciated the visit and kind gesture.

“It was an honour to me; late Malam used to say that welfare of the masses was more important than that of his party members. He said he was into politics to effect positive changes in the country and contributes in building Nigeria,” she said.

She urged them to be disciplined politicians adding that her late husband formed PRP due to lack of discipline in his former party and always preached political tolerance to his supporters and other party faithful.

