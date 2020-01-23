Bauchi: Police restrict movement for Gamawa/Zaki rerun poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state Police Command has assured residents of adequate provisions of security for tomorrow’s rerun election for Gamawa/Zaki federal constituency, as it restricts movement of persons and vehicles in the affected areas.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said after due consultation with relevant stakeholders superintending over the election, the Police command has placed restriction orders on human and vehicular movements in the affected areas.

“There will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles on the Election Day between 8:00am – 4:00pm in the affected areas where election will take place, except personnel on essential duties who must carry their valid identification card,” he stated.

He said that only eligible registered Voters with valid Permanent Voters Card (PVC) will be allowed to vote.

He added that after voting, voters must keep distance of at least 300 meters away from the polling unit in accordance with the Electoral Act.

He said the police and other security agencies will be patrolling to ensure strict compliance to these orders, adding that adequate security measures will provide level-playing ground for all political parties for peaceful conduct of the forthcoming rerun election.

He calls on parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, guardians to prevail on their children, subjects, adherents and wards not allow themselves to be used to cause disturbance of public peace before, during or after the election as anybody arrested in the act will face the full wrath of the law.

