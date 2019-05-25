Bauchi police links up with volunteers to curb crime (photos)

  1. Home
By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Members of various volunteer security outfits during the launch of “Sectoral Joint Operations ” with the police in Bauchi In a move to battle crime, police in Bauchi will work with volunteer security outfits in a remodelled community policing. Photos Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi
Police says reviewed approach will help checkmates crimes in Bauchi, such as banditry, armed robbery and kidnappings. About 1500 police and volunteers have been deployed across 42 sectors of the metropolis, while similar sectorization strategy is being replicated in 25 other police divisions across the State. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim

