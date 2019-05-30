Bauchi NUJ congratulates Bala Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Council has congratulated the newly elected governor of the state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, on his inauguration.

The union in a statement signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Mallam Goje, stated that Senator Muhammed’s victory at the 2019 governorship election was the wish of the people.

It therefore urges him to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him by people of the state.

“We believe the victory will spur the governor to double his efforts in rendering selfless services to the people of Bauchi State.

“We implore the Governor to run an all-inclusive government by taking all shades of interest in the state into cognizance to enable his administration provide the desired dividends of democracy to people of the state.

“As a union, and an umbrella body of all practicing journalists in state, we urge the Governor to critically see to the problems confronting the two government-owned media establishments in the state, Bauchi Radio Corporation and Bauchi State Television Authority,” it stated.

The union also urged the new governor and other public office holders to appoint qualified journalists as their media officers, to provide them professional services in information management, media relations and public engagements.

“We hope that your leadership will increase an enabling environment in the state for commercial and production activities to thrive, thereby creating jobs for teeming youth and increasing revenue generation in the state,” the union noted.

