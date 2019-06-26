Bauchi: NSCDC parades suspected power cable vandals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded five suspected power cable vandals arrested at various locations.

Briefing journalists during the parade in Bauchi on Wednesday, the State Commandant, Halliru Usman Alhassn said that, three suspects, Sunusi Ibrahim, Mansur Hussaini and Aminu Hassan were arrested for vandalising high tension cable.

“On 24th June, 2019 at about 0200 hrs, information received by men of the NSCDC attached to Dass Division arrested the suspects. Investigation revealed that the suspects conspired and vandalised high tension cable linking Dajin and Dull Village of Tafawa Balewa LGA, about 4 span (9000 meters worth N5,400,000 as estimated by JED Company),”he said.

He said that, large Aluminium cable cut into 109 pieces of about 3m length.

Alhassan disclosed that, the other two suspects, Shehu Shagari and Dauda Bashir were arrested at Magama Gumau on June 22nd,2019 on their way to Rimin Zayam to vandalise a high tension cable.

“The suspects were arrested on 22nd June, 2019 at about 2100 hrs at Magama Gumau, Toro LGA on their way to steal high tension able at Rimin Zayam Village along Bauchi-Jos road. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that, this is not their first time of doing it and sell to one Ibrahim (who I’d at large) in Dilimi area of Jos,”he said.

He said that, Iron Rod cutting tools, an LG Mobile phone and a sack to be used in conveying the cable were recovered from the suspects.

The State NSCDC Commandant said that, the suspects would be charged to court after investigation is concluded by the Command.

