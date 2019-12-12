Bauchi man to hang for killing father

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State High Court Five has sentenced 30-year-old Umaru Muhammadu Jauro Ori to death by hanging for ​​killing his biological father inside a mosque in Mai’aduwa​ ​​village of Misau local government area of the state.

The convict in his oral statement recorded by the Police said that he killed his father for divorcing his wife after he travelled out on a long trip, adding that presently he has no wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he said his father separated him with his two brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Upon his return, he took a machete, entered the mosque and stabbed his father in the head and back, then ran away until youths arrested him and handed him over to the police.

Delivering his judgement in Bauchi Presiding Judge Justice Aliyu Baba Usman said​ that after ​listening both sides the prosecution counsels has proved their case beyond reasonable doubt ​​that the death of the victim was as result of the act thereby​​​ found the accused culpable of homicide punishable with death under section 221 of the Bauchi state laws, I hereby sentenced him to die by hanging”

He explained the accused denied and pleaded not guilty to the offence during trial but the prosecution counsel had brought ​ 10 witnesses in their separate statements recorded by the Police during investigation which were attached to the documents before the court.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App