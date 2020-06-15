Bauchi lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

A member representing Toro/Jama’a State Constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Tukur Ibrahim has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman disclosed this on Monday when the assembly resumed to a special plenary from their recess.

He said Ibrahim is receiving treatment at one of the isolation centres in the state.

The speaker also explained that samples of some members were taken for COVID-19 while urging others to go for the test.

Suleiman led a special prayer for the quick recovery of the affected member.

Meanwhile the speaker explained that the House decided to call off its recess and reconvene because of an important bill before it.

“The Honourable House received an executive message from Governor Bala Mohammad requesting the House to consider and pass a Bill for a law to harmonise, integrate and consolidate all revenues collectible by ministries, departments, agencies and local governments of Bauchi State and for connected purposes thereon,” he said.

The House referred the bill to Finance Committee and asked the Committee to work expediently and present their report within 24 hours.

