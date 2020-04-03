Bauchi lawmaker donates one month salary to fight Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

A member representing Bogoro Constituency at the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Nakwada has donated his one-month salary, some N476,000, to the State Taskforce Response Committee which is fighting the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The lawmaker said that his action was to assist the taskforce financially to curb the spread of coronavirus which has forced the state Governor Bala Mohammed into self isolation after he tested positive.

Similarly, the Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience and Bauchi Assembly of Youths Actors have donated N500,000 to Bauchi State Government to manage the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

The Initiator and Convenor of Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience, Jibrin S. Jibrin said the donation is to contribute towards tackling of the virus which is affecting the state and its economy.

Responding State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who is the Chairman of the Taskforce Response Committee on Lassa Fever and Coronavirus expressed gratitude to the two groups for the gesture and pledged to ensure judicious utilization, adding that the donation will go a long way in assisting the committee to overcome the situation.

