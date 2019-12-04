Bauchi judiciary discovers 55 ghost workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said it has discovered 55 ghost workers on the state government’s payroll under the ministry.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, disclosed this during the the commencement of the 2019/2020 Legal Year.

She said in order to sanitize the payroll of the judiciary a High Powered Committee was constituted with a view to get rid of ghost workers syndrome, leakages and wastages, adding that 55 people were discovered to be ghost workers following the exercise.

The Chief Judge called on the citizens of the state to submit genuine complaints on any erring and dishonored staff as the judiciary is alive to its responsibilities.

Meanwhile, she also revealed that the High Court generated N35,682,498.00 as fees and fines and registered 974 Civil and Criminal cases.

She commended the state governor, Bala Muhammed, for supporting the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

Speaking at the event, the state governor pledged to remain an advocate of justice, fair play, rule of law and the independence of the Judiciary.

Governor Muhammed assured that his administration will do everything possible to promote the ethics of judiciary and uphold the rule of law to ensure efficient justice sector delivery.

In his remark, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi, explained that the legal year is an opportunity to improve where the need arises, sustain achievements and initiate new innovations for optimum performance.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App