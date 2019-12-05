Bauchi judiciary discovers 55 ghost workers, generates N35m fines

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi Ministry of Justice has discovered 55 ghost workers on the state government payroll under the ministry.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar who disclosed this yesterday during the commencement of 2019/2020 Legal Year, said in order to sanitize the payroll of the judiciary with a view to get rid of ghost worker syndrome, leakages and wastages, a high powered committee has been constituted which uncovered 55 ghost workers.

The judge called on citizens of the state to come forward with genuine complaints on any erring and dishonored staff as the judiciary is alive to its responsibilities.

She also revealed that the High Court has generated N35,682,498.00 as fees and fines and also registered 974 cases as Civil and Criminal. She commended Governor Bala Muhammed for his support and due observance of the rule of law and Independence of the judiciary.

Speaking at the event, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Muhammed pledged to remain an advocate of Justice, fair play, rule of law and the independence of the Judiciary.

The Governor assured that his administration will do everything possible to promote the ethics of judiciary and uphold the rule of law to ensure efficient justice sector delivery.

Muhammed explained that since assumption of office, he strived hard to justify the mandate given to him by the people of the state by being prudent, equitable and fair. “I will at this point, commend the performance of the judiciary in the disposal of cases within the last legal year, having disposed off about 2 out of 3 cases filed. Even though I am not a lawyer but in the legal parlance ‘ Justice delayed is Justice denied’ should be our guiding principle.”

“Government is aware that a conducive environment enhances productivity. To this end, we will continue to execute ongoing projects at judge’s residential quarters, the High Court Complex, Magistrate and other District Courts within our resources,” he added.

In his remark, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirfi explained that the legal year is an opportunity to improve where the need arises, sustain achievements and initiate new innovations for optimum performance.

