Bauchi: Health ministry investigates suspected Yellow fever outbreak

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected Yellow Fever outbreak linked to the famous Yankari Games Reserve.

Reports of the outbreak of a strange disease that claimed the lives of some people including students of a tertiary institution from Biu in Borno and Kano states was earlier reported.

The students from Borno and Kano states were said to have fallen sick with the strange disease after a visit to Yankari a week ago.

The disease which claimed the lives of a female student and others was said to be characterised by high fever, abdominal pains and vomiting of blood.

A team of epidemiologist from the Bauchi State Ministry of Health have visited the reserve and communities on Wednesday to ascertain the situation.

“The team discovered that there was a possibility of Yellow Fever outbreak which is being investigated.

“So far, six (6) samples have been collected from suspected cases of testing in the National Reference Laboratory and at Regional Laboratory in Dakar-Senegal.

“Additional investigations and other control measures are being put in place by the state with the support of agencies and relevant partners in the state and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control is ongoing,” the state’s health ministry said on Thursday.

Findings by our reporter revealed that the ministry has received reports of a confirmed Yellow Fever case from the Kano State Ministry of Health which was linked to the Yankari Game Reserve.

It therefore called on the public to remain calm as measures are being put in place to contain the suspected outbreak.

“The general public need not to panic as government is doing everything possible to safeguard the health of the people,” it said.

The ministry is expected to address a press conference later in the day and revealed its findings regarding the suspected outbreak.

