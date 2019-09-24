Bauchi: Gunmen raid Bununu town in failed attempt to kidnap businessman

ADVERTISEMENT

Some unidentified gunmen in a failed attempt to kidnap a businessman have raided Bununu town, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state.

A resident of Bununu town, Abdullahi Idris, told Daily Trust that the suspected kidnappers stormed the area at about 8:00pm on Monday, armed to teeth with the intention of kidnapping a businessman (name withheld) in the town who was said to have withdrew undisclosed amount of money from a bank earlier in the day.

Idris said the gunmen numbering about 30 stormed the business premises of the businessman shooting sporadically into the air and scaring people to run for safety thereby giving the robbers enough space to carry out their operation.

Idris added that the gunmen picked two persons in the town to show them the house of the businessman.

The witness said after searching frantically for the businessman and were not successful as he escaped through the back door of his shop to take refuge in a nearby shop, the development angered the kidnappers, as they move round the town for more than one hour looking for him.

Idris noted that while the operation was going on, residents reported the incident to security operatives just as vigilantes arrived first and engaged the gunmen.

Later, the police came, exchanged fire with the armed men and in the process compelled them to retreat and ran into the bush for escape, he narrated.

All effort made to get reaction of the Bauchi state Police Command was not successful as the PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, didn’t pick several calls made to his mobile phone by our reporter, just as he’s yet to respond to text message sent to him too.

