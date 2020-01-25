Bauchi guber: APC accepts Supreme Court verdict in “good faith”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) says it and its supporters have accepted the Supreme Court judgment on the state governorship tussles in good faith.

State chairman of the APC, Uba Nana, told journalists, “In every business there are two sides to a coin, whichever one comes our way, we accept it in good faith.”

Nana said, “Losing our court case will not and never deterred us from forging ahead as we remain resolute to consolidate our party. Both the party leaders, the candidate and party members have collectively tried our best possible in pursuing that our noble goal, but God in His own wisdom has predestined what had happened and as true believers we accept it in good faith.”

“We are therefore calling on our teaming supporters to remain calm, law abiding and much more committed to the party than never before so that we can be able to unseat the PDP government in 2023 InshaAllahu,” Nana added.

The chairman also debunked media reports of alleged mass defection looming in the party in Bauchi, adding that the report is the handwork mischief makers in their attempt created pandemonium out of the apex court judgment.

