Bauchi govt to hold LG election after clearing debt

By Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi   Published Date

The Bauchi State government said it would conduct local council election after straightening the finances of the council.

The Commissioner for Local Government , Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki , said that the government had, on assumption into office, discovered that  the 20 councils are indebted to the tune of N3 billion, which is attracting 18 per cent interest.

He said the government hoped to clear the debt before the end of 2020 and sanitize the accounts of the council before holding the election.

Zaki said this was necessary in order to lay a solid foundation for the take-off of the new administration.

He said the loan was  presenting a lot of challenges to administering the councils as it took away revenue accruing to them from the federation account.

The Commissioner said he was able to save N300 million in October as a result of some strategies applied to enable government pay back the loan.

 

