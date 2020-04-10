Bauchi govt gets N4m donations

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nongovernmental Organisation Forward in Action For Education Poverty and Malnutrition (Face Pam) has donated grains worth N2.5 million and a sum of N1.5 to Bauchi government to support the fight against dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

Executive Director of Face Pam, Ado Solomon, disclosed this when he led officials and members of the group to handover the donation to the state government.

Solomon said that the gesture was part of its corporate social responsibility and to support the effort of the Taskforce on COVID-19.

“We believe that our little contribution will mobilise other people and organisations to also key into the formidable force so that together we can fight the pandemic to a standstill.”

Responding, the Deputy Governor, who is also Chairman of the Taskforce, Senator Baba Tela, thanked the group for the gesture, saying that their contributions will help in the mitigation of coronavirus scourge in the state.

Similarly, AYM Shafa, an oil company, has also donated medical equipment worth about N20 million to support the state government in the management of coronavirus.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ladan Salihu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela had received the donation.

