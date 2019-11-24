  1. Home
Bauchi gov’t directs payments to 4,654 verified workers

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad
The Bauchi State Government has directed the immediate payment of 4,654 Civil Servants who were verified by the committee constituted by the government on the non-possession of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of some workers and pensioners.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Ladan Salihu in a press statement issued to journalists yesterday in Bauchi, said that the development followed briefing received by the governor from the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba.

Salihu said already the committee revealed that it has successfully concluded the first phase of the physical verification to 5,238 staff adding that out of the figure, 4,654 have met the requirements while 583 failed to attend the exercise.

He explained that those who failed to participate are excluded from any payment until further investigations on their status.

