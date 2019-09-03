  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Bauchi govship: Tribunal adjourns to Tuesday as INEC closes defense
ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi govship: Tribunal adjourns to Tuesday as INEC closes defense

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned sitting to today after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed its defense.

The adjournment was to enable the second respondent, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to open his defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC closed its defense at the tribunal’s sitting in Bauchi, yesterday, based on the petition filed by the former governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar, challenging the victory of the incumbent Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Mohammed are joined as respondents in the petition.

The electoral body had during the sitting informed the court that there was no need for INEC to call any witness or tender any document.

Counsel to INEC, Illo Sanusi (SAN), therefore, urged the tribunal to consider the exhibits and witnesses presented before it, to deliver judgement.

After listening to the arguments by both parties, the tribunal chairman, Justice Salihu Shuaibu, adjourned sitting to today, September 3, 2019.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.