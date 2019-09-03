Bauchi govship: Tribunal adjourns to Tuesday as INEC closes defense

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned sitting to today after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed its defense.

The adjournment was to enable the second respondent, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to open his defense.

INEC closed its defense at the tribunal’s sitting in Bauchi, yesterday, based on the petition filed by the former governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar, challenging the victory of the incumbent Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Mohammed are joined as respondents in the petition.

The electoral body had during the sitting informed the court that there was no need for INEC to call any witness or tender any document.

Counsel to INEC, Illo Sanusi (SAN), therefore, urged the tribunal to consider the exhibits and witnesses presented before it, to deliver judgement.

After listening to the arguments by both parties, the tribunal chairman, Justice Salihu Shuaibu, adjourned sitting to today, September 3, 2019.

