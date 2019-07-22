Bauchi: Gov’s aide calls for fairness from Reps c’ttee

ADVERTISEMENT

As the House of Representatives ad hoc committee prepares to submit its report after its findings on the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis, an aide to Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has called on the committee to be fair.

Special Adviser to the Governor on State and National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Burra, made the call while speaking to journalists on the issue in Bauchi.

He called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to be fair to the people of the state.

“There is nothing wrong with that election except if they want to just create unnecessary crisis in the state; and the speaker is from APC, so what are they talking about?” he queried.

Burra who is a former member of the state assembly from 2003 to 2007, said the best recommendation the House of Representatives should make was to leave the speaker elected by 13 members of the state assembly.

The governor’s aide who also contested for a senate seat (Bauchi Central) in the last general elections on the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), argued that if members of the state assembly identified some weaknesses in the leadership elected by 13 members, they had the right to change it.

“On 20th June, 2019, the clerk of the house issued prior notice to all the members that the 9th Bauchii State Assembly would be inaugurated by 10:00am prompt, but 18 members went to hide themselves somewhere trying to determine who would be the speaker, who will be the deputy speaker. When it was 10:00am the clerk had the right to go ahead with the proceedings of the house with the 13 members left in the chamber.

“So they went ahead and the first issue was the election of the speaker; so the clerk went ahead with his duty to elect the speaker, the deputy speaker; then the speaker inaugurated the remaining members. Based on my knowledge on the standing order of the house, there is nothing wrong in the elections of the speaker and deputy speaker of the house.

“For the remaining 18 members, they denied themselves the right to vote or to be voted for because they hid themselves somewhere outside the chamber because the speaker and deputy speaker must be elected with the clerk in charge and there must be the mace; the symbol of authority. For the 13 that elected the Speaker, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, and the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Kawoye, they conducted everything within the chamber and according to the standing rules and the Nigerian Constitution,” he said.

It would be recalled that the 12-member ad hoc committee, headed by Musa Sarkin Adar held a public hearing in Bauchi and met with all stakeholders; including members of the House of Assembly.

The ad hoc committee was inaugurated to find out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two speakers after the inauguration of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly on June 20, 2019.

