Bauchi: Governorship tribunal disrupted as police disperse crowd with teargas

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
The crowd outside the Tribunal being controlled by the police after the teargas was fired.

The resumed sitting of Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was briefly disrupted after police fired teargas to disperse an unruly crowd outside.

The crowd became restive when Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed leaves the Tribunal after appearing as the First Respondent in the case between him and former governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

His supporters and that of the former governor hauled verbal assaults, leading to fisticuffs which attracted the attention of the police and other security agents present at the Magistrate Court premises where the Tribunal is sitting.

The police later fired teargas to disperse the unruly crowd.

The teargas however, seeps into the Courtroom, leading to temporary stoppage of proceedings as people, including the Judges, Lawyers and witnesses, covered their noses and eyes to protect themselves from the teargas.

The three panel judges, the petitioners and the defence legal teams left the Courtroom as people battled with the effect of the teargas.

It could be recalled that the case was adjourned to Tuesday for the opening of defence by the PDP and Governor Bala Mohammed’s lawyers after INEC closed its submission without calling any witness on Monday.

The PDP has already called its first witness in the case before the incidence.

 

