Bauchi: Governor’s wife, Fidelity Bank offers free medical outreach to 1000 in Misau.

Wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammad has offered free medical outreach to 1000 people in Misau local government area of Bauchi State.

The outreach was organized by her Non-Governmental Association (NGO), Al- Muhibbah foundation and Fidelity Bank.

Addressing beneficiaries, Mrs Mohammad called on them to regularly check their health status in order to reduce cases of diabetes, cancer, hepatitis, high blood pressure and other diseases.

She added that malnutrition and lack of access to health facilities are also some of the peculiar problems, that need to be addressed in the state.

She further noted that, health is the number one priority of the present administration in the state, hence the need to keep praying for the governor Bala Mohammed to deliver on his campaign promises.

Wife of the Governor added that the aim her NGO, Al-Muhibbah foundation is to help vulnerable women and children in the areas of health and education.

She commended the effort of Fidelity bank Plc for making it possible to reach out to communities as part of its Corporate social responsibility.

She thanked the Emir of Misau for mobilizing people of the area as well as his fatherly advise on health issues.

Beneficiaries of the medical outreach thanked Al-Muhibbah foundation and Fidelity Bank for choosing Misau as the first area to launch the medical outreach.

