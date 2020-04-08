Bauchi governor’s brother regains freedom, forgives abductors

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, the elder brother to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has been freed by his abductors.

Daily Trust learnt that the senior Mohammed was released on Tuesday evening and reunited with his family after spending 14 days in kidnappers’ captivity.

Police spokesman in the state, Kamal Abubakar, who confirmed the release to Daily Trust on Wednesday, said that Mohammed regained freedom after he was kidnapped by about four gunmen two weeks ago.

Commenting on the incident, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the good people of Bauchi state for their prayers, care and concern throughout the period of the abduction of his elder brother.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi, said “Alhamdulillah, we thank Allah for the release of my brother, Wakilin Bauchi from the hands of his captors. May Allah protect us all.

“For his abductors, I pray Allah to guide them to the straight path. For Wakilin Bauchi, his family and our teaming supporters, we pray Almighty Allah to grant us more patience, and faith.”

Meanwhile, the victim, Adamu Mohammed said he has forgiven his abductors.

Mohammed, who announced this when the state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, led top government officials on a sympathy visit to his residence in Bauchi, enjoined his kidnappers and others with the same evil thoughts to desist from such act, saying it is not good for the society.

Mohammed said he has considered the incident as “an act of God,” and expressed gratitude to the entire people of the state and other well-wishers for their support and prayers throughout the period of his abduction.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor emphasized the need for prayers for the safety of the entire citizens of the state.

“We can only give praise to Almighty Allah for making it happen. Throughout the period of his captivity, we keep praying for Allah’s intervention of his release; Alhamdulillah! He is here with us in good health condition,” he said.

Tela appealed for more prayers for the speedy recovery of Governor Bala Mohammed, who is still in self-isolation after he was infected with the coronavirus, to enable him execute all developmental projects designed by his administration.

