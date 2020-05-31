Bauchi governor threatens Daily Trust reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, on Saturday, made an open threat to a reporter of Daily Trust, Hassan Ibrahim, for asking some questions which provoked the governor.

Mohammed, who made the threat at his first anniversary media chat, accused the journalist of treachery and working for the opposition party.

Ibrahim drew the rage of the governor when he asked some questions which infuriated him.

The reporter asked the governor to react to allegations by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that his administration was financially strangulating the State House of Assembly.

But the governor reacted angrily, saying: “You think you are the only journalist?

“I had reported before you.

“You have taken a position.

“You even reported that we abandoned somebody in Alkaleri, in my place.

“You always look for the negative things to say about Bauchi state.

“Negative report is not good; try to be positive for God’s sake.”

The governor, who was once a journalist, alleged that Ibrahim was trying to insult him on the one year anniversary of his administration.

However, Daily Trust has never received any complaint from the Bauchi government about its reporter before Saturday’s incidence.

He added: “You’re always making sure I have conflict with my Assembly.

“You’re APC sponsored, that’s why you’re doing what you’re doing.

“The majority of the House is APC, so how will I strangulate them?

“The people have rejected Mohammed Abubakar, the former governor but you want to bring him back.

“Please don’t sensationalize things; don’t create conflict where it does not exist.

“Please if you are being sponsored by the former APC governor, I will excommunicate you from this state.’’

Hassan Ibrahim was later whisked out of the premises of the event by security agents.

