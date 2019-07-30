Bauchi governor swears in 20 LG caretaker committee chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has sworn-in caretaker committee chairmen for the 20 local government areas in the state.

Addressing the chairmen at a ceremony held at the Government House in Bauchi on Tuesday, the governor said with their appointment, his administration has demonstrated its commitment to strengthen local government system in the state.

He said their selection was based on their contributions to the development of the state and the country in general.

Governor Mohammed reiterates that local government as the third tier of government has a strong role to play in the operations of his administration through provision of social services to the grassroots.

He however cautioned the appointed caretaker chairmen against mismanaging the resources at their disposal urging them to help provide the needed change in their respective councils.

He also urged them to work with relevant stakeholders in their domains for the smooth running of their councils.

He reassured that his administration would create more ways to reduce poverty through various youth and women empowerment initiatives.

Governor Mohammed also pledged the readiness of his administration to ensure accountability and adherence to due process in governance.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tafawa Balewa Local Government, Barrister Kefas Magaji pledged their support to the governor for the success of his administration.

The caretaker committee chairmen sworn in were: Alh. Yusuf Garba, Alkaleri local government; Alh Danladi Danbaba, Bauchi local government; Mr. Ilya Habila, Bogoro local government; Alh Sale Dumba, Dass local government; Alh Gara’u Adamu, Darazo local government and Alh Ahmad Abubakar, Dambam local government.

Others include Alh Adamu Lele, Gamawa local government; Alh Abubakar Ado, Giade local government; Alh Dayyabu Kariya, Ganjuwa local government; Alh Ahmad Itas, Itas/Gadau local government; Alh Sama’ila Dogon Jeji, Jamaare local government and Alh Babayo Madara, Katagum local government.

The rest are Alh Yaro Muhd; Alh Bappa Abdu, Kirfi local government; Mallam Nura Dan Mai Sharia, Ningi local government; Alh Maigari Khanna, Shira local government; Bar Kefas Magaji, Tafawa Balewa local government; Alh Shehu Buba, Toro local government; Alh Muhammad Danjummai, Warji local government and Alh Yahuza Zaki for Zaki local government area.

