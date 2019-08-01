Bauchi governor nominates Ladan Salihu, Tilde, 18 others as commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has forwarded the names of former Director General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Ladan Salihu, Dr Aliyu Tilde and 18 others as commissioners to the state assembly for screening.

According to the nominees list sent by the governor, each of the 20 local government areas in the state has one nominee.

The commissioners-nominee include, Dr. Ladan Salihu, Bauchi local government; Professor Adamu Ahmad, Ningi local government; Pharm. Samaila Burga, Tafawa Balewa local government and Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Warji local government area.

Others are Alh. Nura Manu Soro, Ganjuwa local government; Hon Auwal Jatau, Zaki local government; Muhammad Sadiq, Dass local government; Abdulkadir Muhd Chika Soro, Alkaleri local government; Hajiya Hajara, Itas/Gadau local government and Turaki Muhammad Manga, Misau local government area.

The remaining are Mr Jidauna Tula Mbami, Bogoro local government; Sarki Aliyu Jalam, Dambam local government; Umar Abubakar Sade, Darazo local government; Dr Aminu Hassan, Gamawa local government; Usman Muhammad, Giade local government; Hon. Moddibo Abdulkadir, Jama’are local government; Alhaji Umaru Adamu, Katagum local government; Yakubu Bello Kirfi, Kirfi local government; Hamisu M. Shira, Shira local government and Dr Aliyu Tilde, Toro local government.

The nominees are expected to be screened by the state House of Assembly following which they will be sworn in and assigned portfolios by the governor.

