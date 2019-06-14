Bauchi: Governor Mohammed receives reviewed 2019 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has received the reviewed Bauchi State 2019 Budget.

The Budget was reviewed downwards by the State House of Assembly from the earlier approved N198 billion to N197 billion.

The reviewed document was presented to the governor by the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina at the Bauchi State Government House.

Speaking during the presentation, Damina disclosed that, Governor Mohammed sent an Executive bill requesting for a review of the Budget which he said was based on some preference and exigencies as regards to some projects and policies of his administration.

He said that, to ensure the speedy review of the document, they deliberated and the bill passed first and second reading on the same day.

The speaker said that the action was to enable the governor achieve his target in the first 100 days as well as his first six months and the rest of the year.

He reminded that, although a budget is an estimate, they are confident that, the state will have the funds budgeted to execute the projects contained in the budget document presented to the governor.

Responding, Governor Mohammed commended the lawmakers for reviewing the document and incorporating all the visions of his administration for proper implementation.

He added that, despite party differences, the lawmakers have exhibited politics maturity regarding the war they treated his request for the downward review of the budget.

Governor Mohammed noted that, the action of the lawmakers has shown that, they have the state in their hearts and will support his administration adding that together, they will take the state to greater heights.

The governor assured them that’s, he will ensure a harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the executive adding that, there will be no Executive /Legislature rancour that will stall the development of the state.

The governor later signed the reviewed budget bill into law which he said is the first since coming into office.

