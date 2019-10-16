Bauchi governor clears air over ‘after God, it’s Goodluck Jonathan’ comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has cleared the air over his recent statement that sparked heated reactions within and outside the state that “after God, it’s former President Goodluck Jonathan”.

The governor made the remark during the inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign council for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He was quoted as saying that, as far as he was concerned, after God it’s Goodluck Jonathan, a situation that generated reactions in social media platforms.

Addressing journalists on the issue, the state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Ladan Salihu, who clarified the stance of his principal, pointed out that Governor Bala Muhammed had always acknowledged God and Prophet Muhammed before making any utterance.

He explained that the statement by the governor was purely normal and political statement and frowned at how it was being misinterpreted to the extent of linking the issue with faith.

He noted that the statement was misinterpreted and did not carry his actual message, adding that the governor only praised the former president whom he described as his political mentor and role model for giving him the mandate to serve as FCT Minister during his administration.

The commissioner appealed to the trouble makers to desist from using the statement to achieve their political gains as the governor will always have respect for his religion.

