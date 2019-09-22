  1. Home
Bauchi governor appoints SUBEB board chairman, members

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi
Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed
Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, has approved the appointment of Dr Abubakar Sirinbai Dahiru as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammed Sabi’u Baba, said that Alhaji Yakubu Barau Ninigi and Zakari Ibrahim Mohammed were also appointed as Permanent Commissioners one and two respectively for the board.

Others, who were appointed, according to the statement, are Yusuf Abdullahi Itas, Abbas Waziri and Mrs Comfort Audu. Their appointments are with immediate effect.

