Bauchi gov suspends 2 LG chairmen for abuse of office

Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed has approved with immediate effect the suspension of Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ningi and Darazo Local Government areas, Nura Dan Maishar’a and Gara’u Adamu for abuse of office and aiding deforestation in the state.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Muktar Gidado, said government noted that both of them have not been engaging the local government stakeholders in managing the affairs of their councils as the act violates the principles of good representation, equity and fairness,”Their suspension was due to their lackadaisical attitude in running the affairs of the two Local Government Areas.”

The statement explained that chairman of Dazaro LGA government was suspended for persistent absenteeism from office which contravenes the ethics of his oath of office thereby affecting the much needed development in the local government.

The statement said that the suspension of the caretaker chairman Ningi LGA was as a result of the current indiscriminate felling of trees under his watch which is inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration in combating desertification and environmental issues and his deliberate refusal to recognize the appointed local government Administrative Secretary whose nomination was in the interest of the entire local government.

The statement noted that the suspension of the two LGA chairmen was to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations to enable government take final decision on the matter appropriately.

The suspended caretaker chairmen have been directed to handover the mantle of the administration of their local government Councils to their deputies along with all government’s property in their possession.

