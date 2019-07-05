Bauchi gov promises to work with govs, traditional rulers of neighbouring states

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state has promised to work with his counterparts in neighbouring states as well as their traditional institutions for effective security and socio-economic development.

He disclosed this when he received the Emir of Jajere Alh. Hamza Ibn Buba and the Mai Fune, Alh. Sale Idris Usman from Yobe state, who paid him a courtesy visit in Bauchi.

He said traditional rulers deserved commendation because of their contribution to the maintenance of peace and security in their domains and the country.

Governor Muhammad said they are complementing governments’ efforts in peace building through the enlightening of their subjects on government policies and programmes.

He commended the traditional rulers for the visit, which he said has shown the strong ties existing between Bauchi and Yobe states hoping that it will be made stronger and maintained by the people of the two states.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of Jajere Alhaji Hamza Ibn Buba said, they were in the state to congratulate him on his victory and expressed their emirates’ readiness to support his administration.

On his part, Mai Fune Dr. Saleh Ibn Usman said they came to remind and encourage the governor to meet the expectations of the people as he did when he was the FCT minister.

