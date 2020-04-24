Bauchi gov directs hospital to treat patient after Daily Trust report

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 48 hours after Daily Trust report on the health challenge of an octogenarian, Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has responded favourably by directing his personal physician to take over the treatment of the patient.

The governor gave the directive yesterday when he ordered his personal physician to lead a high-powered government intervention team to visit the 70-year-old patient Ibrahim Isiayaku at his temporary resident behind the Zubairu Madaki Mosque in Bauchi metropolis.

Our correspondent accompanied the government delegation, which used the Government House ambulance to convey the patient back to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi for proper management of his medical condition.

Introducing himself to the patient, the governor’s physician said, “His Excellency Executive Governor of Bauchi State has directed me to come and take you back to the hospital for proper treatment because there are health workers that will dress your wound properly.”

After examining the patient’s condition, he ordered the ambulance staff to convey him and his elderly wife to the hospital where he was readmitted.

It will be recalled that the patient, Ibrahim Isiayaku had earlier undergone surgical operations and discharged four days after, a situation that led to the deterioration of his health condition.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App