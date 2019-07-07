Bauchi gov confirms discovery of ghost workers in MDAs

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has confirmed the discovery of ghost workers in Bauchi State’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Addressing newsmen on the briefings he received from all the MDA’s in the state, the governor said most of the ghost workers were from local governments.

He therefore directed the state’s Head of Civil Service and the Civil Service Commission to take drastic measures to weed out the ghost workers and prevent any further incident of ghost workers in the state.

Governor Mohammed flayed the MDAs for not adhering to due process.

He also expressed concern over challenges facing the health and education sectors in the state.

The governor promised that contracts for the renovation of schools would soon be awarded in addition to recruitment of health personnel and provision of infrastructure in the health sector.

He regretted that the health sector was faced with challenges of non-functional primary healthcare centers and qualified manpower while poverty has affected enrolment of children into schools by parents.

He said with the briefing he received from the MDA’s, he would be able to ensure effective implementation of his blueprint towards providing the required services and infrastructure to the people of the state.

The ministerial briefing was conducted in the last ten days.

