Bauchi gov appoints 10-man team for 2019 Christian pilgrimage

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Muhammed has approved with immediate effect, the appointments of 10 Man committee for the 2019 Christian Pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Muktar Gidado, disclosed that Elder Simon Sarauta Balewa is to serve as team leader and Reverend Joshu’a Ray Mainas as deputy team leader.

Members of the team according to the statement included Mr. Moses Ayuba Hankali, Mrs Brisca Joram Aaron, Rev. Moses Sirji Gonam, Pastor Sunday K. Simon, and Mr. John Haruna. Others are Reverend John Emmanuel, Mr. Joseph Dadi and Mr. Benjamin Zagi Dass.

The statement charged members of the committee to justify the confidence repose on them by upholding the tenets of honesty, dedication and commitment while discharging their assigned responsibilities.

