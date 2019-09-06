Bauchi farmers laud govt on fertilizer distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Bauchi state has expressed their support to the newly introduced revolving scheme of distribution of fertilizer during the 2019 farming season

Chairman of the state’s chapter of Rice Farmers of Nigeria Association, Dr Yahaya Adamu Yusuf, and the Chairman Sorghum and Millet Farmers, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Cibiyayi stated this when they jointly addressed a news conference in Bauchi.

“This farming season government came out with a new system that was abolished by the previous government – that is distribution of fertilizer to real farmers in all the 20 local government areas. The system helped real farmers to get the commodity easily unlike in the past when the commodity was allocated to many people many times over.

They alleged that in view of the method adopted previously only those with connections were given allocation thereby excluding many real farmers.

“We are happy with the new system it eliminates corruption and the activities of middlemen.”

The chairmen said the new system also helped to make the commodity available and affordable to even farmers in remote areas of the state.

They thanked the governor and other officials for protecting the interest of the ordinary farmer.

