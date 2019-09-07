Bauchi engages youths in agriculture to tackle insecurity, poverty

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government has promised to engage youths in agriculture to tackle food insecurity, unemployment and poverty.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed made the promise when he distributed 3,085 Knapsack Sprayers to Youths selected from the 323 wards in the state at Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme (BSADP) headquarters in Bauchi.

He said that engaging unemployed school leavers and other youths in the agricultural sector would reduce youth restiveness and poverty.

He said the provision of farm inputs was part of measures to revive the agricultural sector in the state by ensuring that farmers get all the necessary support from the government.

According to him, the sprayers would enable the beneficiaries to provide professional agro-chemical application to farmers.

Governor Mohammed pointed out that the state had suffered from slow growth and limited economic activities despite having abundant agricultural and human resources.

The governor reiterated that his administration had a strategic focus to restructure the agricultural sector through policy formulation, re-organisation of administrative framework and funding for the betterment of farmers and other citizens of the state.

He reassured of government’s commitment to a paradigm shift from subsistence farming to modern-commercial agriculture through technology, value addition and infrastructural development.

He also promised to encourage private sector participation and partnership with federal and local governments as well as active engagements with local and international development partners.

