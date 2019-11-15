Bauchi earmarks N60m for Qur’anic competition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State government is approved N20 million for the conduct of Qur’anic recitation competition in all its 20 local government areas.

The commissioner of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Jalam, announced this this yesterday while speaking with reporters in Bauchi. He said the competition will commence on Saturday, November 16, in Ningi. He said the money would be used for feeding and purchase of prize items for distribution to winners.

The Chairman of the Qur’anic Recitation Competition, Mallam Mustafa Baba Illelah, said the committee has made adequate plan to improve this year’s event.

He said part of the new innovation is the testing of the participants on their knowledge of the teachings contained in the Holy Quran.

