  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bauchi earmarks N60m for Qur’anic competition
ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi earmarks N60m for Qur’anic competition

By Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi Published Date

The Bauchi State government is approved N20 million for the conduct of Qur’anic recitation competition in all its 20 local government areas.

The commissioner of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Jalam, announced this this yesterday while speaking with reporters in Bauchi. He said  the competition will commence on Saturday,  November  16, in Ningi. He said the money would  be used for feeding and purchase of prize items for distribution to winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Qur’anic  Recitation Competition, Mallam Mustafa Baba Illelah, said the committee has made adequate plan to improve this year’s event.

He said part of the new innovation is the testing of the participants on their knowledge of the teachings contained in the Holy Quran.

 

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.