Bauchi deputy govenor tests positive for COVID-19

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tela doubles as the chairman of the state’s Task Force Response Committee on COVID-19.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, said that the confirmation was sequel to a test carried out on him by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) when he exhibited noticeable symptoms of the disease.

“He contacted the disease while discharging his onerous responsibility as chairman of the committee,” Gidado said.

The statement explained that the deputy governor has gone into isolation in Bauchi and that health professionals are properly managing his situation.

“Samples of all his primary contact have been taken by NCDC for test and they are advised to remain in isolation pending the outcome of their results,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had also treated and recovered from COVID-19, has solicited prayers for the speedy recovery of his deputy.

The governor also called on all citizens and residents of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols against the virus to curtail its spread in the state.

