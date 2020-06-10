Bauchi Deputy Gov recovers from Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State who tested positive to Coronavous about a week ago has tested negative for the virus and discharged.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) made the disclosure in Bauchi on Wednesday during the State COVID-19 update.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the state deputy governor tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3.

Tela who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever was isolated along with all the people he had contact with.

The executive chairman of BASPHCDA, said that the deputy governor was isolated for nine days.

“His Excellency the deputy governor of Bauchi state, nine days ago was in isolation because he was infected.

“However, we thank God that after another test, he is now negative and he has been discharged,” Mohammed said.

He said a frontline health worker, Dr Bello Katagum, lost his life in the line of duty.

“Dr Bello Katagun, a frontline medical doctor managing the dreaded COVID-19 in the state has lost his life in the line of duty to the virus,” he said.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed, in a condolence message described Katagun as the pillar of health management in the state.

“We lost a doctor today to COVID-19, he was a most respected pillar of health management in Bauchi and in Nigeria.

“He was one of the first consultants we ever produced in the North and it is very unfortunate that we lost this gem.

“He has given us so much support in Bauchi state, he established a hospital, he treated our parents and he was even a resident in the hospital just to be there for us all.

“His death was a big loss for us,” Gov. Mohammed said.

NAN reports that Bauchi state had recorded 364 cases of COVID-19, 224 discharged and 10 deaths recorded.

