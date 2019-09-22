Bauchi CP meets Fulani leaders to tackle bandits’ infiltration from neighbouring states

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, has met with various leaders of Fulani groups in the state to synergize in tackling infiltration of bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminals who were displaced from neighbouring states.

CP Sani disclosed this at the weekend in Bauchi during a security meeting between the Police command and the Fulani leaders.

According to the Police chief, the partnership is in line with its community-based approach in tackling insecurity and crimes in the state.

The police boss said that the move is a preventive measure aimed at engaging Fulani leaders and other villagers residing in remote areas to assist the command’s action plan in the course of fighting crime and criminality in the state.

CP Sani added that the new approach is part of the command strategies to contain emerging situations in the state.

“It is the global way where police have partnerships with communities in security projects. This community policing approach is in line with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu community-led policing agenda.

“This meeting today is to interact and sensitize you on what is expected of you having considered your importance as community leaders and critical stakeholders in peace building.

“I therefore urge you to be wary of people you accommodate in your localities and report any strange or suspicious persons to the security operatives,” he said.

Participants at the meeting were drawn from various Fulani socio-cultural groups including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Sammeru Fulbe and Tabital Fulako, among others.

