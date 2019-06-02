Bauchi: Court sacks APC Reps-elect, orders INEC to give certificate to PDP candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court has nullified the election of Omar Tata of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Zaki Federal Constituency in Bauchi state.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jatau Muhammad Auwal, who came second in the elections.

The FCT High Court, presided over by Justice Bello Kawu, declared as null and void the publication of the name of Mr Tata of the APC as winner of the seat in Zaki Federal Constituency.

The court also ruled that the APC “does not have and cannot sponsor any candidate for Zaki Federal Constituency of Bauchi State for 2019 National Assembly Election.”

The judge further declared that the votes scored by Mr Tata in the election was null and void, and consequently ordered INEC to issue Certificate of Return to the candidate that come second in the election.

The court order followed an application filed by the PDP candidate in the election, Mr Auwal, who had challenged the emergence of Mr Tata as the winner of the election.

Mr Auwal had told the court that APC did not conduct any valid primary election through which Mr. Tata’s name was submitted to INEC as the flag-bearer for the party.

The court order was made on May 16.

