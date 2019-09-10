  1. Home
Bauchi corps members immunised against yellow fever

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps, in collaboration with the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, has commenced immunization exercise for corps members against yellow fever. This followed the recent outbreak of yellow fever in the state.

NYSC Coordinator, Bashir Shehu, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2019 Batch B, stream II corps members, said the vaccination would be conducted for both the new corps members and those already serving in all the 20 local governments of the state.

