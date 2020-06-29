Bauchi commissions molecular lab for COVID-19, Lassa fever

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government on Monday commissioned Molecular Laboratory, equipped by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) under the supervision of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing of COVID-19, Lassa fever, Yellow fever and other hemorrhagic diseases.

Speaking during the commissioning of the centre at the Specialist Hospital Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said that the centre was established to fast track sample testing for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“The establishment of the centre became necessary following the difficulties faced by health officials in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic considering that samples had to be taken to Abuja and later Jos for testing, a development that was too cumbersome

“The NCDC was approached for permission while the NEDC took the responsibility of equipping the Center and the state government provided the structure.

“With the establishment of the Center and commencement of operations, the issue of sample testing for COVID-19 infection will be laid to rest,” the govenor said.

Earlier in his remark, Managing Director of the North East Development Commission, Mohammed Alkali,reaffirmed the readiness of the commission to support not only Bauchi state, but states of the region to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and other challenges that required support.

