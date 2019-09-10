Bauchi commissioners get portfolios

  1. Home
By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi   Published Date
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has assigned portfolios to newly sworn in commissioners in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba.

According to the statement, the commissioners and their portfolios are Alhaji Nura Manu Soro (Finance), Dr Ladan Salihu (Information and Communication), Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde (Education), Professor Adamu Ahmed (Lands and Survey), Abdulkadir Ibrahim (Works and Housing), Jidauna Tula Mbami (Cooperatives & SMEs Development), Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa (Budget and Economic Planning).

Others are Hajara Jibrin Gidado (Women Affairs and Child Development), Turaki Mohammed Manga (Special Duties), Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki (Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs), Ahmed Aliyu Jalam (Religious Affairs & Social Welfare), Modibbo U.A Ahmed (Culture &Tourism), Sama’ila Ibn Adamu (Agriculture &Rural Development), Barrister Yakubu Bello Kirdi (Justice), Hamish M. Shira (Environment), Mohammed A. Sadiq (Commerce & Industries), Umaru Sanda Adamu (Water Resources) and Auwal Mohammed Jatau (Health).

