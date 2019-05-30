Bauchi: Bala cancels recruitments, appointments, promotions by predecessor

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed yesterday took oath of office as Bauchi State governor and declared all sales of government property, promotions, appointments and recruitments by the immediate past administration void.

He also said a committee would be set up to recover stolen government property carted away by groups or individuals and return same to the state.

He promised to transform the state to one of the most performing states in the country through introduction of sound policies and programmes.

He said he had no grudges against anybody, asking opposition parties and all other stakeholders to join hands with him to move the state forward.

