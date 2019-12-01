Bauchi APC heads to Supreme Court to challenge PDP win

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has rejected the verdict of the court of Appeal in Jos, Plateau state that upheld the victory of the Bauchi state governor Bala Muhammed and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last 2019 election and vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

The Appeal Court had Friday dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar over what it described as lack of merit.

The APC and Abubakar had prayed to the Court to set aside the judgement of the Tribunal held in October 7 on the ground of over voting.

Bauchi state Governor Bala Muhammed has appealed to the opposition party APC and its governorship candidate Muhammed Abubakar to sheathe their swords and work with him for the common good of the citizenry.

APC Chairman in Bauchi state, Uba Nana who disclosed the party position to head to the apex court at the weekend shortly after a stakeholders meeting held at their Secretariat, said, “The judgment has been passed Friday, we have received it. We are studying it and we are taking the next line of action. We will be heading to the supreme court. The case will terminate at the supreme court by the special grace of God we will reclaim our stolen mandate.”

Governor Muhammed who made the appeal while addressing thousands of supporters shortly after the Court of Appeal upheld his election as the duly elected governor of the state said, “This election was won clearly, the electorate who voted for me were not only members of PDP but voters from across the different parties. It is victory from God to the entire citizens of Bauchi state who groan under the stress of seven months ordeal as they watch us in and out of several courts.”

Muhammed said the appeal court ruling has further challenged his administration to spread its tentacles of leadership that will unite the state regardless of tribe, gender, creed or political affiliation.

“As we rejoice, let us not forget that our victory will only make sense when every Bauchi child of school age is in the classroom; when every school leaver is productively engaged; when every pregnant woman has the reasonable assurance that she will not die at child birth; rural folks feel empowered,” he added.

