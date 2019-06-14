Bauchi: 8th House of Assembly passes 76 Bills,120 Motions in four years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina has disclosed that, the 8th Assembly in the state passed 76 bills in its four years.

He disclosed this in an address at the Valedictory Session held at the Assembly Chambers on Friday.

Damina also informed that, 120 motions were also moved by the members while 84 matters of Public Importance were also raised within the period.

According to him, out of the 76 Bills passed, 31 were Executive Bills while 45 were private and members Bills.

The Speaker further informed that, the House of Assembly also received 45 messages from former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar while 20 petitions and 81 Committee Reports were also received by the Assembly within the period.

He commended the members of the House for transforming into eloquent debaters on issues which he said was a great success to the 8th Assembly.

The Speaker dissolved the 8th Assembly 8th Assembly after a motion moved by Majority leader, Tijjani Aliyu, representing Azare/ Madangala constituency and seconded by Minority leader, Mr Markus Makama, Bogoro constituency.

