Battle of the kings: Leave me to God, stop judging me on social media — Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday explained his frosty relationship with some traditional rulers in Iwo, Ola-Oluwa and Ayedire Local Government Areas of Osun State.

The Oluwo was last Friday reported to have beaten the Agbowu of Ogbaagba at a peace meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11.

Breaking his silence on the outrage that trailed the incident, the Oluwo yesterday asked his critics to leave him to God and stop judging him on the social media.

According to him, Nigerians, outside Iwoland are ignorant of the true situation of things and the hardship some monarchs in their domains are inflicting on their subjects.

Oluwo, in a statement he signed, said: “For those, who care to know the background to the Ologbagba’s arrogant attitude at the AIG zone 11 peace meeting, I have decided to break my silence.

“What played out at the peace meeting was a gang-up to twist my hands backward and prevent me from defending these poor people they have continued to oppress with impunity. It was a case of the oppressor fighting back against the defender of the oppressed, their victims.

“In the course of the meeting, the Ologbagba tried to play out their orchestrated plan when he tried to poke his walking stick in my eyes and I quickly responded to prevent him from achieving their plan, to turn me to a blind king.

“Many of these monarchs are lording themselves over their subjects, taking their family lands and selling their inheritance with impunity. They have gone as far as arresting and imprisoning anyone in these families, who tried to obstruct them from selling their heritage.”

