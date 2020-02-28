Basic things you must do to stay safe from contracting Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The first case of coronavirus in Nigeria was detected in Lagos state on Thursday.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in a statement revealed that the patient had no serious symptoms and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

To stay safe, here are basic things you need to do

Hygiene

The federal ministry of health has called on all Nigerians to thoroughly and regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Also you can use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

This must become a deliberate and conscious routine.

Healthy distance

Maintain at least 1.5 metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

This is to help avoid the transfer of the virus easily to you.

World Health Organisation warned that coughs or sneezes from an infected person easily spray liquid droplets capable of transmitting the virus.

Self precaution

Persons with persistent cough or sneeze should stay at home or keep a social distance and should not mix in crowd.

Avoiding crowded environment will help contain the spread of the virus and help keep the nation safe.

Ensure you get medical help immediately if you have persistent cough or sneeze.

Respiratory hygiene

The need to maintain a consistent respiratory hygiene cannot be over emphasized.

Make sure you and people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue or into your sleeve at the bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus easily to your eyes, nose or mouth.

From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Stay informed

Information is power.

Stay informed on the latest developments about Corona-virus through official channels on TV and Radio, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.



Source: WHO

Fake news

As Nigerians panic over the news of corona-virus in Nigeria, the health ministry has advised Nigerians not to abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that causes fear and panic.

Do not fret

As much as this news scares a lot of people, the need to remain calm and think straight is paramount.

Coronavirus is treatable and not deadly, more than 30,000 people have recovered from the disease in 2020 alone.

Protective measures for affected persons

Furthermore, if you are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where corona-virus is spreading, follow the guidance outlined below

Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover.

Avoiding contact with others and visits to medical facilities will allow these facilities to operate more effectively and help protect you and others from possible coronavirus and other viruses.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition.

Also, call in advance and tell your provider of any recent travel or contact with travelers so as to help your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility.

This will also help to prevent possible spread of coronavirus and other viruses.

