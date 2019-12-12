Baseball Park renovation: SWAN commends Gov Abdulrazaq

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for rehabilitating and equipping Ilorin Baseball Park with modern and Standard facilities.

Olayinka Owolewa, the Secretary of Kwara SWAN made the commendation in a statement in Ilorin.

The scribe said the present administration has demonstrated great passion towards the revival of grassroots sports with the recent renovation of the edifice.

The statement appreciated the willingness of the governor at reviving all the moribund sports infrastructures across the state and urged him to sustain the tempo.

The association however, called on the contractor handling the project to do the work according to the specifications to enhance it’s longevity, noting when the project is completed, it would not only serve sports purpose but also improve the socio-economic development of the host community.

While thanking the governor for providing a platform for young sportsmen and women to achieve their dreams, the statement also urged Abdulrazaq to give attention to the Indoor Sports Hall of the state stadium complex, which is in a deplorable condition.

Furthermore, the statement commended the governor for approving and releasing money for the Kwara Sports Festival, which the association viewed as a great platform to discover talents that will not only do the state proud but the country at large.

