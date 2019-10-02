Barty, Osaka ease into China Open last 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Top seeds Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka cruised into the last 16 of the China Open with straight sets victories in their second round matches in Beijing on Tuesday.

World No 1 Barty, who received a bye into the second round, started her campaign with a 6-4 6-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, wrapping up the contest in 75 minutes.

Barty fired seven aces, converted four of nine break points and smashed 23 winners in a clinical display which she said was enough to get the job done.

Japan’s Osaka, seeded fourth, needed only 59 minutes to brush aside German qualifier Andrea Petkovic with a dominant 6-2 6-0 win.

