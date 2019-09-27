  1. Home
Barty in party mood after epic Wuhan win

Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty marched into her sixth semifinal of the season Thursday, describing her victory over Petra Martic in Wuhan as one of the best matches she’s played in recent times.

The world No 1 impressed in a highly entertaining quarterfinal that saw her fire 39 winners en route to a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 win against Martic.

Barty now gets a shot at revenge when she takes on powerful Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka on Friday in a rematch of their Wuhan semifinal last year.

Against Martic, Barty fell behind early in the first and third sets, but retaliated with some creative shot-making to reach the last four for a third year in a row.

